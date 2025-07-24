Andhra Pradesh HC asks govt to file counter-affidavit on PIL for organ transplant units

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court directed the State government to file a counter-affidavit in response to a PIL seeking to designate 100-bed government teaching hospitals as organ transplant centres.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Cheemalapati Ravi, expressed dissatisfaction over the government’s failure to file a counter since the PIL was filed in 2016 by J Bhargavi, president of Gareeb Guide NGO.

The court observed that establishing organ transplant facilities in government hospitals could curb illegal rackets.

Petitioner’s counsel D Veera Rao highlighted that all nine organ transplant hospitals in the State are private, and despite 1,200 annual applications for organ transplants, only 100 donors are available due to a lack of awareness. Later, the court adjourned the hearing for six weeks.

HC seeks timeline to fill APERC chief post

The High Court directed the State government to provide a timeline for filling the vacant chairperson post of the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC), and file a counter affidavit.