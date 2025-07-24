Andhra Pradesh HC asks govt to file counter-affidavit on PIL for organ transplant units

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court directed the State government to file a counter-affidavit in response to a PIL seeking to designate 100-bed government teaching hospitals as organ transplant centres.
The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Cheemalapati Ravi, expressed dissatisfaction over the government’s failure to file a counter since the PIL was filed in 2016 by J Bhargavi, president of Gareeb Guide NGO.
The court observed that establishing organ transplant facilities in government hospitals could curb illegal rackets.
Petitioner’s counsel D Veera Rao highlighted that all nine organ transplant hospitals in the State are private, and despite 1,200 annual applications for organ transplants, only 100 donors are available due to a lack of awareness. Later, the court adjourned the hearing for six weeks.
HC seeks timeline to fill APERC chief post
The High Court directed the State government to provide a timeline for filling the vacant chairperson post of the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC), and file a counter affidavit.
The order was issued by a division bench, comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Cheemalapati Ravi during a hearing. The court issued notices to the Principal Secretary, the Special Chief Secretary of the Energy Department, and other respondents named in a PIL filed by Dr Donthireddy Narasimha Reddy.
The PIL seeks directions to fill the APERC chairperson post, vacant since October 2024. Government’s counsel S Pranathi informed the court that Justice Nagarjuna Reddy had retired as chairperson, and member Thakur Ram Singh served as interim chief until February 2025. Later, the hearing was adjourned to September 17.
HC Judge recuses from hearing Mohith’s bail plea
Justice Y Lakshmana Rao of AP High Court recused himself from hearing the anticipatory bail petition filed by Chevireddy Mohith Reddy in connection with the liquor scam case.
He directed the court registry to place the case file before the Chief Justice for reassignment to another judge at the earliest. The court extended the interim orders previously issued, restraining authorities from taking hasty action against Mohith Reddy, son of YSRCP leader Bhaskar Reddy.