Govt bans cultivation of Black Burley for current agricultural season

GUNTUR: Bapatla District Collector J Venkata Murali has announced a complete ban on the cultivation of Black Burley tobacco for the current agricultural season, citing falling prices and reduced company purchases that have impacted farmers.

Speaking at a review meeting held at the Collectorate on Wednesday, attended by officials from Markfed, the Agriculture Department, and private buyers, the Collector said the move aims to protect farmers from further losses.

“In recent years, excess production due to corporate assurances has led to sharp price drops, hurting farmer income. Many companies have now withdrawn from procurement,” he said.

The Collector warned that even raising seedlings in nurseries is prohibited. Violators will face strict action, including crop destruction and possible legal consequences.

Farmers who have already cultivated the crop can sell it to private buyers, but are advised not to bring bundles with more than 20% moisture content to procurement centres.

The Bapatla Colelctor assured tobacco farmers of full government support, stating, “We are committed to ensuring that every last leaf is sold. Trust the administration and don’t fall prey to fear.”