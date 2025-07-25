Ashadam Saare Utsavam ends with grandeur at Indrakeeladri; temple offers gold necklace to Goddess

VIJAYAWADA: The month-long Ashadam Saare Samarpana Utsavam concluded on Thursday with devotional grandeur at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri.

The sacred observance, held from June 26 to July 24, involved the offering of Saare—traditional gifts and prayers—from devotees, spiritual communities, and religious institutions across the region.

On the final day of Ashadam, rituals began at 8 am with offerings led by temple priests, Vedic scholars, Paricharikas, and the Sthanacharya. A major highlight was the offering of a 40-gram gold necklace, worth Rs 4.25 lakh, to the Goddess by Executive Officer VK Seena Nayak.

The offering was made on behalf of the temple’s Archaka Swamy as part of the concluding Saare.

The event ended with the chanting of Vedic hymns, invoking divine blessings and marking the close of a spiritually enriching month.

Devotees expressed joy and reverence, acknowledging the tradition’s cultural significance in preserving temple heritage and strengthening community faith.