AP HC seeks Guntur court order copy in plea challenging withdrawal of case against Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court on Friday directed petitioners to submit a certified copy of the Guntur court order that permitted the withdrawal of a defamation case against Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. Justice Dr Y Lakshmana Rao adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

The case stems from Pawan Kalyan’s remarks during the 2023 Vaarahi Yatra in Eluru, where he alleged that a large number of girls were going missing due to the involvement of volunteers.

The then YSRCP government instructed the Public Prosecutor to file a criminal case against Pawan Kalyan in the Guntur court.

After the coalition government took office, the Public Prosecutor moved to withdraw the case. On November 18, 2024, the Guntur court allowed the withdrawal.

Challenging the withdrawal, a volunteer named K Sarala and another woman filed a criminal revision petition in the High Court. During hearing, the High Court directed the petitioners to produce a certified copy of the Guntur court’s withdrawal order before the revision petition could proceed.