AP partners with MasterCard to boost tourism experience in state

VIJAYAWADA: In a move to elevate Andhra Pradesh’s appeal as a premier tourist destination, the Tourism Department, in collaboration with MasterCard, organised a strategic workshop at its office in Vijayawada. The session focused on designing immersive, world-class tourism experiences tailored to MasterCard holders and global travellers.

Tourism officials, MasterCard representatives, and key stakeholders participated in discussions on developing innovative tourism circuits, strengthening branding, and improving digital outreach. The aim is to transform routine visits into enriching journeys aligned with international expectations.

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) Managing Director Amrapali Kata said that under the guidance of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, and Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain, efforts are underway to position Andhra Pradesh as a top tourism hub in South Asia.

A central focus of the workshop was the creation of a unique tourism tagline and thematic brand identity for the state. Officials proposed launching the new brand on World Tourism Day in September, with support from MasterCard’s global expertise in marketing and digital integration.

Discussions included sustainable tourism models that involve local communities and promote cultural exchange.

MasterCard delegates appreciated the department’s vision and expressed their willingness to collaborate further. Calling the session insightful, they affirmed confidence in Andhra Pradesh’s potential to offer diverse experiences.