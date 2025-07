VIJAYAWADA: On the first day of his official visit to Singapore, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a series of high-level meetings, promoting Andhra Pradesh as a prime destination for global investments. He urged international firms to seize the State’s vast opportunities in infrastructure, housing, and industrial development.

In a meeting with representatives of Surbana Jurong (SJ), a leading global urban infrastructure company, Naidu extended an invitation to participate in Andhra Pradesh’s ambitious ‘Housing for All’ programme.

He highlighted the State’s focus on large-scale infrastructure projects, including the development of 20 ports and 15 airports, positioning Andhra Pradesh as an emerging logistics hub. He also shared plans to transform key areas into industrial townships.

Surbana Jurong expressed keen interest in contributing to the State’s housing and infrastructure development, signalling potential collaboration in these sectors.

Naidu also met Tan Sri AK Nathan, Chairman and Managing Director of Malaysia-based Eversendai Corporation Berhad. The discussions centred on establishing a state-of-the-art fabrication factory, and an integrated training centre in Andhra Pradesh.

Eversendai proposes 2L sq mt facility

Eversendai has proposed setting up of the facility in approximately 2,00,000 square metres, strategically located to enable the transportation of fabrication equipment across India. The initiative is expected to drive industrial growth, and create significant employment opportunities in the State.

Eversendai also evinced interest in participating in infrastructure projects for the development of Amaravati Capital City. Additionally, the company discussed collaboration with institutions like IIT Tirupati and IIIT Sri City to establish a structural engineering training centre.

Eversendai highlighted its global expertise, having contributed to iconic projects such as the Burj Khalifa, and Statue of Unity in Gujarat.