GMC chief orders action on encroachments; unveils plan for Summerpet Lake development

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Commissioner (GMC) Puli Srinivasulu has instructed officials to prepare a detailed development plan for the Summerpet Lake area and ensure the removal of encroachments along major roads and drains.

During an inspection on Sunday, the Commissioner visited Shilparamam Lake, JKC College Road, and Pattabhipuram Road to assess development works, sanitation, and encroachments. He said Summerpet Lake is connected to Shilparamam and a bund has already been constructed.

The Deputy Executive Engineer was directed to prepare integrated proposals for its further development. Srinivasulu stressed that encroachments along roads and drains were disrupting traffic and sewage flow, especially during rains. He warned that such violations would not be tolerated and asked town planning officers and ward secretaries to monitor encroachments daily.

Strict action will be taken against negligent staff, he added. He urged public cooperation in clearing encroachments to avoid drainage issues and sewage overflow into homes.

Later, the civic chief inspected meat stalls and directed them to offer discounts to customers who bring steel containers, as part of the plastic ban initiative. He also instructed vendors to display banners promoting the campaign.