Andhra Anganwadi pre-schools see 30 per cent surge in enrolment as parents opt out of costly private institutions

NELLORE: As corporate educational institutions allegedly continue to charge exorbitant fees, even for pre-schoolers, many parents are turning to government-run pre-schools under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme, leading to a 30 per cent increase in enrolment this year.
These institutions, functioning under the ICDS scheme, are gaining popularity for offering free early education. Currently, there are 2,934 Anganwadi centres across the district, including 2,705 main centres and 229 mini centres.
Around 1,17,850 children have been enrolled, and they receive not only basic education through play-based learning methods but also nutritious food. Officials noted that enrolment in these government-run pre-schools has increased by 30 per cent compared to the previous year.
"Many parents are unable to afford private school fees for such young children. Anganwadi centres provide structured early education without any financial burden," said Padmavathi, a parent from Atmakur division, who recently enrolled her four-year-old son in an Anganwadi.
These government centres enrol children between the age group of 3 and 6, focusing on foundational learning through play-based activities and early literacy development, while also ensuring their health and nutritional needs are met.
"Parents are showing more interest in our pre-school programmes. We're seeing a steady month-on-month increase in enrolment. Every effort is being made to ensure centres are clean, well-managed, and child-friendly," said Hena Sujan, Project Director of ICDS.
"Anganwadi teachers are well-trained, and they care about our kids. My daughter learns songs, numbers, and good habits. She also gets a hot meal every day," said Lakshmi Devi, another parent.
"Strengthening Anganwadi systems not only improves learning outcomes but also reduces dropouts and ensures children are school-ready. The government must continue investing in these centres, especially in underprivileged communities," noted Ramesh Babu, a private employee.