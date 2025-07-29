Andhra Anganwadi pre-schools see 30 per cent surge in enrolment as parents opt out of costly private institutions

NELLORE: As corporate educational institutions allegedly continue to charge exorbitant fees, even for pre-schoolers, many parents are turning to government-run pre-schools under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme, leading to a 30 per cent increase in enrolment this year.

These institutions, functioning under the ICDS scheme, are gaining popularity for offering free early education. Currently, there are 2,934 Anganwadi centres across the district, including 2,705 main centres and 229 mini centres.

Around 1,17,850 children have been enrolled, and they receive not only basic education through play-based learning methods but also nutritious food. Officials noted that enrolment in these government-run pre-schools has increased by 30 per cent compared to the previous year.

"Many parents are unable to afford private school fees for such young children. Anganwadi centres provide structured early education without any financial burden," said Padmavathi, a parent from Atmakur division, who recently enrolled her four-year-old son in an Anganwadi.