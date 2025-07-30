Andhra CM Naidu proposes Singapore collab to build strong AI ecosystem

VIJAYAWADA: On the third day of his Singapore tour, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met with Prof. Mohan Kankanahalli, Deputy Executive Chairman of AI Singapore, to seek support in establishing AI research and innovation centres in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu emphasised the need to forge partnerships between AI Singapore and academic and research institutions in the State. He proposed collaborative AI training programmes, student exchange initiatives, and skill development modules to build a strong AI ecosystem.

The discussions focused on deploying AI solutions in sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, education, and public services. Both sides also explored opportunities in deep tech and innovation.

Later, Naidu met NG Jan Lin Wilin, Senior Vice President of SIA Engineering, and discussed opportunities in the aviation sector, particularly for Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services. He briefed the company on the government’s industry-friendly policies and the upcoming airport projects.

The SIA senior executive assured a delegation would visit the State following Naidu’s invitation. Visakhapatnam and Krishnapatnam have been identified as potential locations for a world-class MRO facility.