YSRCP launches app for reporting harassment by officials

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced the launch of a party app for citizens to report harassment by officials or individuals. “We will hold the guilty accountable and ensure justice,” he said.

Addressing the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) at his residence in Tadepalli, Jagan alleged that the government was mired in corruption and using fabricated cases against YSRCP leaders and top officials as a distraction. He said the police had turned into ‘collection agents’ for ruling party leaders. He accused the coalition government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of neglecting all sections of society and failing to fulfil poll promises. He also accused Naidu of using his Singapore trip to stash looted money.

“From sand to rice, liquor to gambling dens, everything is being run like a mafia,” Jagan claimed, alleging that liquor shops had mushroomed, worsening crime and corruption.

Calling on party cadre to be vigilant and united, Jagan urged them to use social media to expose the failures of the coalition and to strengthen the party at the grassroots. “The future is waiting for your leadership,” he told party members.

The PAC members expressed concern over security lapses during Jagan’s public visits.