Andhra DGP vows action against human traffickers

VIJAYAWADA: Marking the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta unveiled a poster with the message “Human Trafficking is an Organised Crime – End the Exploitation” at the police headquarters in Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, DGP Gupta called human trafficking a severe violation of human rights and personal freedom.

He emphasised that the State police would take stringent action against traffickers with a zero-tolerance policy. Highlighting that July 30 is globally observed to raise awareness on this issue, Gupta said that women and children remain the most vulnerable.

The DGP noted that a dedicated unit under the Women and Child Safety Wing is working to combat trafficking through strict enforcement, victim protection, and dismantling trafficking networks. The unit ensures prosecution of offenders and facilitates compensation and rehabilitation for victims.

Citing recent convictions, Gupta said the department’s efforts are yielding results. In Guntur’s Pedakakani police station, an accused was sentenced to life and fined Rs 10,000. In Kadapa’s Proddatur I-Town police station, a trafficker received seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a Rs 5,000 fine.

He urged the public to report any trafficking-related information via helpline 112, the Shakti App, or WhatsApp (7993485111), assuring confidentiality. Anti-Human Trafficking Cells are now active in all 26 districts under the supervision of women police station house officers.