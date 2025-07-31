Andhra govt urges Centre to expedite National Highway projects in state

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Shivanath (Chinni) met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday to push for key infrastructure projects in AP. Leaders submitted a memorandum urging swift action on key road projects in Vijayawada constituency.

Shivanath outlined four major demands: six-lane expansion of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada NH-65 up to Punnami Ghat; construction of service roads along the Vijayawada West Bypass (Package 3) to ensure commuter safety; sanctioning of funds for a four-lane road from Gollapudi Junction to Jakkampudi; and creation of emergency subways at Krishna Lanka–MG Road and Ranigaritota to ease urban traffic and improve emergency access. He stressed that the absence of these developments has led to increasing traffic congestion, frequent accidents, and significant delays.

Gadkari assured full cooperation and instructed NHAI officials to review and expedite the proposals. He confirmed his visit to AP on August 2 to lay foundation stones and inaugurate road projects worth Rs 9,500 crore across Sri Sathya Sai, NTR, and adjoining districts. Later, he met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav to discuss railway projects in AP.