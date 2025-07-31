APTDC promotes state as MICE hub, highlights investment and infrastructure development

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Tourism made a strong impression at the IEIA South India MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) Industry Leaders Connect at ITC Grand Chola in Chennai. The event brought together senior officials, industry experts, and tourism stakeholders to strengthen the MICE ecosystem in South India.

AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) MD Amrapali Kata represented Andhra Pradesh as a distinguished panellist during a session titled ‘Synergy for Success: A Collaborative Roadmap for MICE Dominance’. She showcased the State’s proactive measures to attract investment, and promote Vizag, Vijayawada, and Tirupati as MICE destinations. She stressed expanding into tier-2 and tier-3 cities through public-private partnerships. It was opened by Suman Billa, Additional Secretary & Director General, Tourism Ministry.