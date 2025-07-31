CM Naidu invites MNCs to become partners in growth of Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: On the fourth and final day of his visit to Singapore, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reaffirmed that Andhra Pradesh, richly endowed with resources, offers immense opportunities for business growth, inviting global corporate leaders to become integral partners of the State’s economic development.
Naidu outlined AP’s comprehensive strategic development plans, detailing targeted regions, and the specific approaches for implementation.
He held focused discussions with representatives from CapitaLand Investment (India), Mandai Wildlife Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), and Temasek Holdings to explore significant investment opportunities across multiple sectors. During discussions with CapitaLand representatives Sanjeev Das Gupta and Gaurishankar Nagabhushan, emphasis was laid on real estate projects, industrial parks, data centers, green buildings, and digital townships.
The Chief Minister highlighted the potential to develop IT parks and plug-and-play workstations in cities like Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati. He also detailed plans to leverage the State’s ports and airports for economic growth, and introduced the Hyderabad-Bengaluru-Amaravati-Chennai Airport Economic Corridor. CapitaLand's representatives informed him that they have invested in approximately 30-35% of IT parks in Hyderabad, and evinced interest in further investments across Andhra Pradesh’s real estate and industrial sectors.
Global biz giants evince interest to invest in AP
In a meeting with Mandai Wildlife Group, Naidu discussed initiatives related to wildlife parks, eco-tourism, biodiversity complexes, and wildlife experience zones. He proposed collaboration to boost eco-tourism in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati. The potential to replicate Singapore’s Garden City and zoo park models in Andhra Pradesh was also explored.
The Chief Minister shared plans to develop Dolphin City in Visakhapatnam, and a Botanical Garden in Amaravati, expressing his desire for a partnership with Mandai Wildlife Group in these projects. CEO Mike Barclay expressed readiness to invest in these sectors.
Further, Naidu engaged in detailed discussions with Rajeev Kannan, Managing Executive Officer of SMBC, focusing on investment opportunities in industry, infrastructure, green energy and urban development. Naidu outlined strategic projects such as Drone City, Defence and Civil Aerospace Corridor, planned for Lepakshi and Orvakal regions.
The talks also covered financing options for these projects. He sought SMBC’s support for green energy initiatives, and industrial corridors, to which Kannan expressed keen interest in infrastructure lending.
In a key meeting with Dinesh Khanna, Joint Head of Portfolio Development and Corporate Strategy, Temasek Holdings, Naidu sought support for the development of MSMEs in AP.
Temasek evinced interest to partner with the AP government in promoting MSME development. Naidu underscored the value of collaboration with Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) to accelerate progress.
Naidu highlighted the wide-ranging opportunities available in Andhra Pradesh across green energy, food processing, healthcare, technology, and sustainable infrastructure. Temasek expressed willingness to explore signing MoUs in these areas.