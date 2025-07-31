CM Naidu invites MNCs to become partners in growth of Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: On the fourth and final day of his visit to Singapore, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reaffirmed that Andhra Pradesh, richly endowed with resources, offers immense opportunities for business growth, inviting global corporate leaders to become integral partners of the State’s economic development.

Naidu outlined AP’s comprehensive strategic development plans, detailing targeted regions, and the specific approaches for implementation.

He held focused discussions with representatives from CapitaLand Investment (India), Mandai Wildlife Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), and Temasek Holdings to explore significant investment opportunities across multiple sectors. During discussions with CapitaLand representatives Sanjeev Das Gupta and Gaurishankar Nagabhushan, emphasis was laid on real estate projects, industrial parks, data centers, green buildings, and digital townships.

The Chief Minister highlighted the potential to develop IT parks and plug-and-play workstations in cities like Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati. He also detailed plans to leverage the State’s ports and airports for economic growth, and introduced the Hyderabad-Bengaluru-Amaravati-Chennai Airport Economic Corridor. CapitaLand's representatives informed him that they have invested in approximately 30-35% of IT parks in Hyderabad, and evinced interest in further investments across Andhra Pradesh’s real estate and industrial sectors.