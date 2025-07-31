India Post to be fully digitised by August 4: MoS Chandrasekhar

GUNTUR: India Post is undergoing a major transformation through technology-driven reforms aimed at modernising its services and strengthening last-mile delivery across rural India, Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said.

During a review meeting held in New Delhi, Pemmasani stated that the digital overhaul under India Post 2.0 is progressing rapidly, with over 86,000 post offices already operating in digital mode. “The entire network is expected to be fully digitised by August 4,” he added.

To enhance service accessibility, 344 new delivery centres have been established, some offering services during mornings, evenings, and even holidays. He also highlighted efforts to integrate India Post with major digital commerce platforms like ONDC and GeM to support the growing e-commerce sector. “These reforms are making government services more responsive and directly accessible to citizens, especially in rural areas,” the Union Minister said.

“India Post has now reached a key milestone in India’s ongoing digital journey.” The review meeting was attended by senior department officials and subject experts.

Pemmasani emphasised that the initiative would bring services closer to people, improve efficiency, and ensure India Post plays a critical role in bridging the digital divide in the country.