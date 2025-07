VIJAYAWADA: In a major development, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged multi-crore liquor scam during the previous YSRCP regime, raided a farmhouse at Shamshabad in Telangana, and seized Rs 11 crore in cash.

The seized money is said to be the kickbacks collected by the prime accused Kesireddy Rajasekhar Reddy alias Raj Kesireddy through his personal assistant Chanikya from distilleries, and commissions.

The surprise raid on the farmhouse was conducted in the early hours of Wednesday, based on a confession made by Varun Purushottam (A40), a close aide of Raj Kesireddy. Varun fled to the USA last November after an FIR was registered by CID in the Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam.

Following the ACB court’s nod to issue non-bailable warrants against the accused, who are at large, Varun communicated to SIT that he was willing to surrender. Varun was taken into custody at Shamshabad Airport on Tuesday night. “Based on the revelation that he hid the cash in June 2024 as per the instructions of Raj Kesireddy (A1) and Chanikya (A8), we raided the farmhouse belonging to Sulochana, mother of Teegala Vijayender Reddy, and seized Rs 11 crore,” said a senior SIT official.