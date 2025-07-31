Lokesh pushes for Microsoft Experience Zone

VIJAYAWADA: HRD, IT, and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh, along with his delegation, visited the Microsoft Experience Centre in Singapore on Wednesday. This visit was part of his fourth day in Singapore, during which he engaged with several reputed firms to invite their collaboration with Andhra Pradesh across various sectors.

During his interaction with representatives from the Microsoft Experience Centre, Lokesh proposed the establishment of a Microsoft Experience Zone/Technology Station in Andhra Pradesh. He emphasised that Andhra Pradesh is home to a significant pool of talented IT experts in India, noting that over 25% of IT employees in the US originate from the Telugu-speaking states.

Lokesh also requested the Microsoft Experience Centre to organise a hackathon in the State in 2026, assuring them of the State government’s full support. He urged Microsoft to leverage Andhra Pradesh’s IT talent pool for developing an expert IT workforce in generative AI, Hybrid Cloud, and Microsoft products. Later, the delegation visited the Infineon Semiconductors manufacturing unit. Lokesh requested Infineon President and MD CS Chua to consider setting up packaging and testing units in the Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC) or industrial parks within Andhra Pradesh.

Subsequently, Lokesh and his team met with ABM Consulting Managing Director Yano Tomokazu. Highlighting Visakhapatnam’s emergence as a Data City alongside its IT prowess, and the increasing interest from international firms to establish Global Capability Centres (GCCs) there, Lokesh asked Tomokazu to consider setting up ABM Consulting’s Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Visakhapatnam.