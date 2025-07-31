‘Procure quality Black Burley tobacco’: AP SWC chief tells officials

GUNTUR: AP State Warehousing Corporation Managing Director Sunitha has directed officials to strictly adhere to quality standards in the procurement and storage of Black Burley tobacco. During her first visit to Bapatla district, she received a warm welcome and was felicitated by District In-charge Joint Collector and DRO G Gangadhar Goud.

On Wednesday, she toured multiple procurement centres and warehouses across Bapatla, Chirala, and Parchur mandals, inspecting facilities at the Bapatla market yard, the Chirala warehouse and procurement centre, and SWC warehouses in Parchur mandal.

“Moisture levels in tobacco must be carefully checked at the time of purchase,” she emphasized, directing officials to ensure proper field-level implementation of government guidelines.

She instructed that all tobacco purchased through MARKFED be stored securely and that storage capacity be monitored regularly. “If local warehouses reach full capacity, tobacco stocks should be shifted to neighbouring district facilities,” she advised.