Take steps to mitigate flood loss: Bapatla Collector tells officials

GUNTUR: In light of rising flood risks due to heavy inflows into the Prakasam Barrage, Bapatla District Collector J Venkata Murali held a review meeting with line department officials at the Kolluru Tahsildar’s office. He directed officials to ensure no loss of life especially as inflows from the Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar dams continue.

The Collector warned inflows into Prakasam Barrage may reach 3 lakh cusecs; barred official leave, urged caution as monsoon continues. “Every 2 km stretch of the 67 km-long flood embankment must be assigned to engineers, secretariat, and police staff for continuous monitoring. Relief centres must be pre-identified, with data collected on vulnerable groups,” he said.