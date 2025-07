YS Jagan to meet Kakani in Nellore jail

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Nellore on Thursday to meet former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, who is in judicial remand at the central jail through mulakat.

Later, he will meet Kakani’s family members and former MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy in Nellore.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leaders demanded that the government provide adequate security for Jagan’s Nellore tour.

YSRCP Tirupati constituency coordinator Bhumana Abhinay Reddy emphasised the need for enhanced security arrangements.