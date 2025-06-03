Andhra High Court dismisses pleas seeking stay on DSC exam

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday dismissed a batch of petitions filed by aspirants seeking a stay on the conduct of the DSC-2025 examination, scheduled for June 6, and subsequent recruitment proceedings.

Justice Kuncham Maheshwar Rao, delivering the verdict, stated that the issuance of hall tickets has already been completed and all arrangements for the examination are in place. He noted that the petitioners failed to present sufficient preliminary evidence to warrant interim relief.

“There are no valid grounds to halt the recruitment process. Public interest outweighs individual grievances in this matter,” the judge observed. The court emphasised the State government’s authority to frame recruitment policies.

The petitioners had raised objections concerning age eligibility, language requirements, and the limited preparation time. Boyi Kannayya and 12 others from Kurnool requested that all candidates eligible under the DSC-2024 notification also be considered eligible for DSC-2025. They also urged the court to increase the upper age limit from 44 to 45 years.