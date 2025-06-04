Andhra Pradesh

Lokesh resolves jawan’s land dispute in 24 hrs

A survey was conducted and, in the presence of police, boundaries were demarcated, effectively resolving the dispute.
HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh
HRD and IT Minister Nara LokeshPhoto | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

VIJAYAWADA: In a swift intervention, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh resolved a land dispute involving BSF jawan D Narasimhamurthy within 24 hours.

Hailing from Udukuru in Amarapuram mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district, the jawan had released a selfie video from Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that a former field assistant named Nagaraju, appointed during the YSRCP regime, had encroached upon two acres of agricultural land belonging to his wife’s parents in K Sivaram village.

The video quickly went viral, drawing public attention. Responding immediately, Lokesh directed revenue officials to take necessary action.

A survey was conducted and, in the presence of police, boundaries were demarcated, effectively resolving the dispute.

The jawan’s family thanked the minister for his prompt and decisive support.

land dispute
HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh
jawan D Narasimhamurthy

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com