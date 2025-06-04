Lokesh resolves jawan’s land dispute in 24 hrs

VIJAYAWADA: In a swift intervention, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh resolved a land dispute involving BSF jawan D Narasimhamurthy within 24 hours.

Hailing from Udukuru in Amarapuram mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district, the jawan had released a selfie video from Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that a former field assistant named Nagaraju, appointed during the YSRCP regime, had encroached upon two acres of agricultural land belonging to his wife’s parents in K Sivaram village.

The video quickly went viral, drawing public attention. Responding immediately, Lokesh directed revenue officials to take necessary action.

A survey was conducted and, in the presence of police, boundaries were demarcated, effectively resolving the dispute.

The jawan’s family thanked the minister for his prompt and decisive support.