Tirupati cop held in drug trafficking case in Telangana; MP denies links

TIRUPATI: A constable from the Tirupati Armed Reserve, identified as Gunasekhar, has absconded after allegedly being implicated in a high-value drug trafficking case uncovered in Hyderabad.

Telangana police arrested six persons, including Gunasekhar, while they were transporting narcotics worth approximately Rs 2 crore from Addanki in Bapatla district to Kukatpally in Hyderabad.

The Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) seized 840 grams of cocaine, other synthetic drugs, and cash in the operation. Among the arrested are Unnam Surendra of Tirupati Rural and four others from Prakasam and Bapatla districts.

The case sparked political controversy after a social media handle affiliated with the TDP alleged that Gunasekhar had served as the personal security officer for YSRCP Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy for five years. In response, Dr Gurumoorthy clarified that Gunasekhar was relieved from his duties on February 26 and had reported back to the Tirupati SP for reassignment. A new gunman was officially posted to him thereafter.

Dismissing the allegations as politically motivated, the MP accused the TDP’s IT wing of spreading misinformation. He announced that he has written to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), requesting a thorough inquiry into the drug network, and urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene.

The MP, in a video statement, asserted that official records support his version and warned of legal action against those spreading falsehoods.