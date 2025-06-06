SC minor girl gets pregnant, Sathya Sai cops launch probe

ANANTAPUR : The revelation that a minor girl from the SC community in Yedugurralavaripalli village of Ramagiri mandal is five months pregnant has sparked concern, prompting swift action from authorities.

Sri Sathya Sai District Superintendent of Police (SP) V Ratna, in a statement, confirmed that special police teams have been deployed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the pregnancy and identify those responsible.

A team, led by Ramagiri CI Sridhar, visited the victim’s village to record statements, but in vain, as their whereabouts are yet to be found. Special teams have now been formed to trace the victim and her family. Authorities have emphasised that once the victim is located, her family’s statements will be recorded, and further legal action will be taken based on the investigation.