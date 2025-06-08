Former TDP MLA Palla Simhachalam passes away

VISAKHAPATNAM: Senior TDP leader and former MLA Palla Simhachalam passed away in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. He was 86. He had been suffering from age-related health issues for some time.

Simhachalam served as the MLA of Visakhapatnam-2 constituency from 1994 to 1999. He began his political career with the Congress, before joining the TDP.

Over the years, he was known for his association with TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. He is the father of TDP State president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao.

Naidu expressed his condolences on Simhachalam’s demise, and acknowledged his contribution to the development of Visakhapatnam.

Several other leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, and several other politicians also conveyed their condolences.

TDP leaders and supporters visited Palla’s residence in Visakhaptanam to pay their last respects.