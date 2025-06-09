Anantapur student Tanmayi’s brutal murder shocks city; authorities vow strict action

ANANTAPUR: The brutal murder of an Intermediate student has created a stir in Anantapur.

According to CI G Raju of Kuderu Urban Police Station, Saake Tanmayi (20), a resident of Ramakrishna Colony in Anantapur, was murdered behind Manipal School, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Kuderu Police Station.

An FIR was registered at the One Town Police Station in Anantapur last Wednesday (June 4). While investigating the case, police recovered an unidentified dead body on Saturday evening. The body was immediately shifted to the Anantapur Government Hospital for a postmortem.

The parents identified the body based on specific marks and clothing. Police said there was a major head injury.

“The girl went missing on Tuesday evening (June 3), and her parents filed a missing complaint the following day. We registered an FIR and began the investigation. The next day, we questioned the girl’s college friends and all possible suspects. Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, an unidentified dead body was found. Today, her parents identified it as their daughter Tanmayi’s. There was no delay in our investigation,” said G. Rajendranath Yadav, CI of One Town Police Station.

Minister for HRD and IT, Nara Lokesh expressed deep anguish over the murder of Intermediate student Tanmayi.

In a statement on Sunday, he asserted that there is no place for psychopaths in the coalition government and made it clear that the accused in the murder case would be dealt with severely. He assured the bereaved family that he would stand by them on all fronts.