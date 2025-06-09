Jagan blames Naidu govt for brutal murder of tribal girl in Anantpur, demands justice

VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held the coalition government, led by N Chandrababu Naidu, directly responsible for the brutal murder of a tribal girl studying Intermediate in Anantapur district.

In a post on X, Jagan expressed deep anguish over the horrific crime, and slammed the NDA government’s complete failure to protect women and girls in the State.

“There is no safety or security for women and girls in Andhra Pradesh anymore. The daily rise in such brutal crimes is a clear reflection of Naidu’s failure in maintaining law and order,” Jagan said.

Referring to the case of the tribal girl, Jagan said her parents had lodged a missing complaint with the police on June 3. Yet, the government has failed to act in time to save her. Six days later, her body was found near Brahmanapalle in Kuderu mandal, the YSRCP chief said.

“This is nothing but a total collapse of the system. What are the police doing after receiving the complaint? Why didn’t the government take it seriously? Despite receiving a complaint six days ago, why no action was taken?” Jagan questioned. Demanding justice for the victim, Jagan said the Chief Minister and the government should take full responsibility for the police failure which led to this horrific murder.