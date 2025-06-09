‘Organised conspiracy to defame Amaravati’: Pawan Kalyan slams derogatory remarks against women

VIJAYAWADA: Strongly condemning the derogatory remarks of a journalist against women of Amaravati on a vernacular TV news channel, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Sunday termed it an organised conspiracy to tarnish the image of the capital region, and insult its historical and spiritual legacy.

Pawan Kalyan said the comments were not just personal opinions, but a calculated attempt to demean Amaravati, women residing in the capital region, and its rich Buddhist heritage. “The TV news channel cannot wash its hands off by maintaining that the opinions expressed by the journalist are his personal. It neither condemned nor distanced itself from the insulting remarks,” he said.

Highlighting Amaravati’s deep spiritual and historical roots, Pawan Kalyan recalled that the region flourished during the period of Acharya Nagarjuna, and was revered by Buddhists across Asia. He noted the presence of Mauryan, Ikshvaku and Kakatiya inscriptions, and the praise it received from Chinese traveller Hiuen Tsang.

Pawan Kalyan also asserted the inclusive nature of the capital project, noting that 32% of land contributors are SC/ST farmers, 14% BCs, 20% Reddys, 18% Kammas, 9% Kapus, and 3% Muslims. “Insulting Amaravati is insulting those communities, and their contributions,” he observed. Pawan Kalyan warned of strict legal action against those behind the disgraceful comments, and larger conspiracy to malign Amaravati.