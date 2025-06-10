Six held for raping minor in Andhra's Sathya Sai

ANANTAPUR: Six men accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in Yedugurrallapalli village of Ramagiri mandal have been arrested and remanded, Sri Sathya Sai district Superintendent of Police V Ratna announced on Monday.

The SP, along with Dharmavaram DSP B Hemanth Kumar, revealed case details during a press briefing at the district police office. The assault occurred at different times, and the arrests were made on Monday.

The arrested are Acchampalli Vardhan (21), Badagorla Nandavardhan Raj alias Nanda (23), Boodida Rajanna (49), Boya Sanjeeva (40), Haryanacheruvu Nagaraju (51), and Talari Murali (25), all from Ramagiri mandal. Following a complaint from the victim, police registered a case and launched a probe.

The case was booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), POCSO Act, SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and the IT Act. SP Ratna said special teams under Dharmavaram DSP and Ramagiri CI V Sridhar tracked and arrested the accused.

Police revealed that some of the accused were also previously involved in coercing families to stay silent about illegal abortions of minor girls. Investigations are ongoing to identify and arrest the remaining suspects. The SP assured that all efforts are being made to ensure justice and to prevent crimes against women and children. Dharmavaram Two Town CI Reddappa and other staff also attended the press meet.