Take swift action in crimes against women: Andhra CM to cops

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious note of two distressing incidents involving girls in the combined Anantapur district, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed police officials to deal sternly with crimes against women.

He emphasized that the state must instill fear in the minds of potential offenders by demonstrating swift and strict law enforcement action.

On Tuesday, the CM held a review meeting at his Camp Office in Undavalli regarding the murder of an intermediate student in Anantapur and the rape of a minor girl in Yedugurallapalli, Ramagiri mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district.

The Director General of Police (DGP) and other senior officials briefed the Chief Minister on the progress of investigations in both cases. He was informed that the girl killed in Anantapur, identified as S Tanmayi, was murdered by someone known to her. In the Yedugurallapalli case, a group of individuals had been repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor girl over a period of time—a deeply disturbing crime.

The Chief Minister expressed deep anguish over the incidents and, after reviewing the case details, emphasized that the accused must be punished without delay.

He instructed officials to complete investigations quickly, file charge sheets, and ensure that trials are concluded at the earliest. He stressed the importance of gathering strong evidence with utmost care to ensure the harshest possible punishment for the accused.

He further stated that not just these two cases, but any instance of violence, abuse, or sexual assault against women must be met with decisive police action that sends a clear message to society. Referring to the previous government, he remarked that for five years there had been no control over criminal activities, and due to the proliferation of drug and ganja culture, many offenders acted with impunity.