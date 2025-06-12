Aviation University may be set up in Visakhapatnam

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has suggested exploring the possibility of establishing a Civil Aviation University in Visakhapatnam. He underscored the need to enhance flight connectivity from airports in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam to various cities in India and abroad.

Chairing a review meeting at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, he reviewed the progress of Vijayawada International Airport terminal construction. Minister for Civil Aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu, senior ministry officials, and the Chairman of Airports Authority of India participated in the meeting virtually.

Naidu instructed that the terminal’s architectural design be visually striking and unique. He directed the airport authorities to ensure that various components like the terminal elevation, departure and arrival blocks, and passenger lounges reflect Andhra Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage. Elements such as Kuchipudi dance, Kondapalli toys, Amaravati emblems, and Lepakshi art should be incorporated into the design, Naidu said.