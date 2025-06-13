Andhra Pradesh Governor, CM express shock over plane crash in Ahmedabad

VIJAYAWADA: Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and several other ministers expressed grief over the loss of several lives in the plane crash in Ahmedabad.

In a message, the Governor mentioned “Deeply anguished and pained by the loss of precious lives in the tragic crash of the London-bound Air India aircraft in Ahmedabad on Thursday. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Taking to X, Naidu posted “Deeply shocked and pained by the devastating flight crash in Ahmedabad. Our thoughts and prayers are with passengers, crew members, their families, and the residents affected.”

“I am devastated by the tragic Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad. My heartfelt prayers are with all the passengers and crew. While we await official updates, I pray and extend my deepest sympathies to the families at this awaiting tough times. May they find strength and support during this anxious times,” Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan posted on X.

Stating that he was shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic crash of Air India’s London-bound Boeing Dreamliner flight, carrying 242 people, went down near Meghani Nagar, just minutes after departure, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh said, “I offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and am praying for all those affected by this devastating incident. I urge the authorities to ensure swift rescue, relief, and a thorough investigation into the cause.”