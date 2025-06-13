Turmeric ryots in Duggirala to get fire relief by June-end

GUNTUR: The State government will ensure compensation is disbursed to turmeric farmers affected by the Shubham Maheshwari Cold Storage fire in Duggirala by the end of June, said Minister for Agriculture K Atchannaidu and Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar.

During a review at the Agriculture Commissioner’s Office in Guntur district on Thursday, the ministers met officials, insurance representatives, and cold storage management. Guntur District Collector S Nagalakshmi and Agriculture Commissioner (in-charge) Suresh Kumar were also present.

Minister Atchannaidu said New India Assurance had prioritised claims and all required documents were submitted. He assured that compensation approval is expected within a week.

The cold storage management has been directed to arrange Rs 7,000 per quintal for the 294 affected farmers, as agreed on July 10, 2024.

Marketing officials were told to prepare compensation slips, with disbursal to begin once insurance funds are credited to the HDFC-linked account.

Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said the government submitted 46 documents and held 200 meetings with the insurer to ensure justice.