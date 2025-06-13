YSRCP book exposes NDA government’s ‘betrayal’ of promises

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP State coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, alongside senior leaders, released a book documenting the ‘failures’ of the TDP-led NDA government in the past one year at the party central office in Tadepalli on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, Sajjala accused the coalition government of pushing the State into ‘dark days’ through broken promises, oppressive governance, and systematic destruction. “Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s rule stands for deceit, while YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s legacy represents trust,” Sajjala said, contrasting the current administration with the YSRCP’s governance, which he said laid the foundation for a golden future. The YSRCP termed the NDA’s one year rule a ‘betrayal’ of Andhra Pradesh’s five crore people.

The book exposes the one year ‘misrule’ of NDA, from stifling dissent with ‘Red Book Constitution’ to filing ‘false’ cases through ‘misuse’ of police, fostering corruption, and dismantling the progress achieved during the previous YSRCP regime. Sajjala highlighted that 1.3 lakh government jobs were created, 17 new medical colleges and four ports were taken up during the previous regime, and the systemic reforms and achievements during 2019-24 were unmatched in the State’s history.