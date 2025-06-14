Andhra Pradesh gears up for Swachh Survekshan Grameen with State-level workshop

VIJAYAWADA: A State-level workshop aimed at enhancing Andhra Pradesh’s performance in Swachh Survekshan Grameen-2025 was held at the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) Auditorium in Vijayawada on Thursday.

The workshop drew participation from ZP CEOs, Superintending Engineers, RWS officers, District Panchayat Officers, and sanitation consultants from across the state.

Swachh Andhra Corporation Chairman Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram, addressing the gathering, said the survey would assess States on four key parameters—Service Level Progress, Direct Observation, Citizen Feedback, and Functionality of Assets. He stressed the need for coordinated efforts to improve AP’s position, which ranked 12th from the bottom in the previous survey and had no district in the top 50.

Blaming the previous YSRCP government for neglect of rural sanitation, Pattabhiram highlighted the renewed focus under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership.

He said the CM had declared the third Saturday of every month as ‘Swarandhra–Swachh Andhra’ Day to encourage public and official participation in sanitation activities.

He announced that AP would be the first State to implement a circular economy policy and establish a dedicated recycling park to strengthen long-term waste management. Outstanding performance by officials and districts will be recognised by the Chief Minister, he added. Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner Krishna Teja and others also addressed the gathering.