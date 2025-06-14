Burning of TDP flags: Minors’ arrest leads to tension at Pulivendula PS

KADAPA: Protests erupted at Pulivendula police station on Friday after parents of three minors alleged unjust arrests in connection with the burning of TDP flags. The police had detained four individuals, including the minors, following a complaint about flags removal and destruction on Kadiri Ring Road on Thursday night.

The police had previously booked 18 persons in connection with similar incidents, remanding 13 of them. In the latest incident, the police said a person attempting to prevent the flag burning was attacked, prompting them to take the quartet into custody.

Concerned parents gathered at the police station, demanding answer. “Our children don’t even know what’s happening. They were taken into custody without our knowledge,” some protested. The tense situation de-escalated after DSP Murali Naik reassured them that a fair probe would take place.

“No one will be spared if found guilty, but if your children are innocent, they will be released,” the DSP said, adding that those who instigated the act would face legal consequences.

Later, the DSP informed the media that five persons linked to an earlier TDP flag removal case, including Bandi Raghava Reddy (PA to MP YS Avinash Reddy), remain absconding. Special police teams launched a manhunt to apprehend the accused.