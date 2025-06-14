Take NDA government achievements to people from June 23: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the party rank and file to actively participate in the month-long door-to-door campaign from June 23 to explain the development programmes and welfare schemes implemented by the coalition government in its first year rule as part of the ‘First Step in Good Governance’ initiative.

“We have fulfilled our promise by implementing the Talliki Vandanam scheme. We made it clear that the scheme will be implemented without any cap on the number of school going children in a family. We have delivered that promise,” the TDP supremo said.

Though we planned to organise the ‘First Step in Good Governance’ programme with MLAs, MPs, and officials on June 12, it was cancelled due to the plane crash in Ahmedabad, he said.

Holding a teleconference with TDP MLAs, MPs, leaders and activists on Friday, Naidu asserted that from leaders to grassroots workers should participate in the campaign highlighting the achievements of NDA government.

“Besides highlighting our first-year achievements, we should counter false propaganda of opposition. Unable to digest our success, the opposition has resorted to attacks and insulted women,” Naidu said.

Suggesting the cadre not to be complacent just because of the success of Mahanadu, he ordered the constitution of party organisational committees to provide opportunities to the hardworking activists. Opinions of all should be considered while constituting the TDP committees, he said.

Making it clear that posts will be given to only those functioning as ‘Kutumba Sadhikara Saradhi’, he said the party activists should always be dynamic.

Announcing that training camps will be organised for activists, and leaders from July, Naidu asserted that activists will be elevated as leaders.