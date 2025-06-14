Take NDA government achievements to people from June 23: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the party rank and file to actively participate in the month-long door-to-door campaign from June 23 to explain the development programmes and welfare schemes implemented by the coalition government in its first year rule as part of the ‘First Step in Good Governance’ initiative.
“We have fulfilled our promise by implementing the Talliki Vandanam scheme. We made it clear that the scheme will be implemented without any cap on the number of school going children in a family. We have delivered that promise,” the TDP supremo said.
Though we planned to organise the ‘First Step in Good Governance’ programme with MLAs, MPs, and officials on June 12, it was cancelled due to the plane crash in Ahmedabad, he said.
Holding a teleconference with TDP MLAs, MPs, leaders and activists on Friday, Naidu asserted that from leaders to grassroots workers should participate in the campaign highlighting the achievements of NDA government.
“Besides highlighting our first-year achievements, we should counter false propaganda of opposition. Unable to digest our success, the opposition has resorted to attacks and insulted women,” Naidu said.
Suggesting the cadre not to be complacent just because of the success of Mahanadu, he ordered the constitution of party organisational committees to provide opportunities to the hardworking activists. Opinions of all should be considered while constituting the TDP committees, he said.
Making it clear that posts will be given to only those functioning as ‘Kutumba Sadhikara Saradhi’, he said the party activists should always be dynamic.
Announcing that training camps will be organised for activists, and leaders from July, Naidu asserted that activists will be elevated as leaders.
Recalling that activists sweated it out when the party was not in power, he directed the MLAs to dedicate some time to party activities on a regular basis, and mingle with people.
Recalling that party cadre and leaders promoted Super Six, the NDA manifesto, and ‘Babu Surety - Bhavishyathuku Guarantee’ before the elections, the Chief Minister said the coalition government is now implementing all of them.
“Despite financial constraints, key schemes are being implemented within the first year. The previous government pushed the State into a debt trap with reckless borrowings. We have released Rs 10,000 crore for the Talliki Vandanam scheme benefiting 67.27 lakh students. Each mother receives Rs 13,000 for every school going child, and Rs 2,000 has been earmarked for school development. “We said the scheme would be implemented before the reopening of schools, and we have done it,” Naidu said.
He explained that the beneficiaries include 18,55,760 mothers with one child, 14,55,322 with two children, 2,10,684 with three children and 20,053 with four children.
“While the previous government extended this benefit to only 42 lakh children, our government is covering 25 lakh more. Similarly, while Rs 5,540 crore was spent by the previous government, we are spending Rs 8,747 crore on it per annum, which is Rs 3,205 crore more,” he highlighted.
Parents have expressed happiness over the release of Talliki Vandanam funds. “This is historic. Such a massive amount has never been released for a single scheme at once earlier,” he said.
“Despite such efforts, some people are still criticising the NDA government. We are implementing the Talliki Vandanam scheme in a better way without changing any guidelines,” he asserted.
“Under NTR Bharosa, we are providing pensions worth Rs 34,000 crore annually. Through Anna Canteens, four crore meals have been served. For farmers’ welfare, we are launching the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme on June 20, as promised in our election manifesto. Thus, we are implementing two important schemes of Super Six in the same month,” the Chief Minister said.
Mentioning that the government is promoting initiatives like yoga, while implementing welfare and development schemes, Naidu said Yogandhra programme is being organised across the State in a big way. International Yoga Day will be observed in Visakhapatnam with a record participation of five lakh people.
“The goal is to involve two crore people across the State. Already, 2.21 crore people have been registered. Participants who join yoga for three days will receive a certificate. Yoga must become a part of life. This movement aims to build a healthy, wealthy, and happy society. This is a collective movement to place Andhra Pradesh on the global map,” the Chief Minister highlighted, adding that preparatory events for Yoga Day will be held at one lakh locations tomorrow.