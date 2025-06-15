Andhra cops seize Rs 3.6 crore in highway theft case

NELLORE: Police in Marripadu have cracked the high-profile case involving the theft of Rs 4.5 crore in cash from a vehicle in Nellore district. Two days after the incident, a car bearing Madhya Pradesh registration was traced near the Singanapalli forest area in Marripadu mandal.
Based on leads, police detained four suspects for questioning. During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to stealing the money. Officers recovered Rs 3.6 crore stolen amount from the suspects. The case unfolded when a businessman from Ahmedabad entrusted a driver and his aide to transport Rs 4.5 crore in cash from Delhi to Chennai for business purposes.
As the vehicle entered Nellore district along the Vijayawada National Highway, the car’s GPS signal was lost.
Repeated attempts to reach the driver and aide failed as both had switched off their phones. Sensing foul play, the businessman lodged a complaint with the Marripadu police.
Acting swiftly, police traced the vehicle near Marripadu and discovered custom-built lockers inside. The car was seized and taken to the Marripadu police station as part of the probe.
Following an investigation, four individuals suspected to be involved were apprehended.
Authorities are continuing efforts to recover the remaining cash and are probing whether additional persons were part of the heist.