VIJAYAWADA: Making it clear that corruption at any level, in any department, and by anyone will not be tolerated, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to build an administration focused on zero corruption.

He underscored the need to identify areas where corruption is taking place, conduct inquiries, and take immediate action if allegations are proved.

Holding a meeting with the officials at his camp office in Undavalli on Saturday, the Chief Minister reviewed the feedback received from the public over the past year regarding welfare schemes and development programmes. The officials informed him that the IVRS and CSDS surveys indicated high level of satisfaction among the people with the quality performance of the coalition government.

He instructed that a technical audit be conducted on the survey process, and steps be taken to improve satisfaction in areas with low feedback. He underlined the need for prioritising 10 major public issues such as welfare, employment generation and road infra.

He sought the details of how many people secured jobs through initiatives like work-from-home, investment inflow, and skill development. Besides directing the officials to hold job melas in all 175 Assembly segments, he said all government services should be made available via WhatsApp Governance through the ‘Mana Mitra’ platform by August 15.

Get feedback on supply of sand: Naidu

He also suggested exploring better delivery mechanisms to ensure ration supplies reach disabled and elderly citizens at their doorstep. On fair price shops, he stressed the need for gathering beneficiary opinions on alternatives such as increasing the number of shops, providing cash in lieu of ration, or issuing coupons.

Regarding the free sand policy, Naidu directed the officials to conduct area-wise studies to assess dissatisfaction with sand availability, and satisfaction in regions without sand.