One killed, 15 hurt as mini-lorry collides with SUV in Andhra's Prakasam

ONGOLE: In a tragic road accident near Yerragondapalem-Adda road junction in Prakasam on Sunday morning, one person died and 15 agricultural workers sustained injuries.

According to officials, the workers from Gaddameedipalli and Veerabhadrapuram villages in Yerragondapalem mandal had completed papaya harvesting and were transporting the produce to Markapur in a mini-lorry when the accident occurred.

As the lorry approached the Yerragondapalem Adda junction, a speeding Bolero from the opposite direction collided with it head-on. The impact killed the mini-lorry driver, Kumaraswamy of Nagar Kurnool, on the spot.

All 15 workers travelling in the vehicle were injured, five of them seriously. After receiving first aid at the Yerragondapalem Government Hospital, the critically injured were shifted to Narasaraopet for advanced treatment.

Police, who reached the site, moved the injured to hospital and used a JCB to remove the damaged vehicles, restoring traffic flow. “We were informed by eyewitnesses that the Bolero lost control after one of its front tyres burst while speeding. This led to the collision,” said SI Chowdaiah of Yerragondapalem. A case was registered.