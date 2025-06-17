Andhra irrigation dept official in ACB net for taking bribe

ONGOLE: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Monday caught K Srinivasa Rao, a Senior Assistant at the Markapur Irrigation (Special Division) Office, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from contractor Y Srinivasa Reddy. The bribe was allegedly demanded for processing pending contractual bills.

According to ACB officials, the complainant had completed irrigation works and requested Rao to forward his bills for approval. However, Rao allegedly demanded Rs 30,000 to move the files. When the contractor refused, the officer withheld the bills, insisting on the bribe. Fed up, Reddy lodged a complaint with the Ongole ACB.

Following verification, ACB officials laid a trap. The contractor handed over the bribe to Rao in his office, where the ACB team apprehended him and seized the cash. A chemical test confirmed bribe traces on the accused, who was later arrested and will be produced before the ACB court in Nellore.

ACB urged citizens to report bribery cases via Toll-Free No: 1064, email: complaints-acb@gov.in, or phone: 94404 40057.