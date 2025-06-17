Andhra MLC Nagababu hails Pawan’s ‘multifaceted leadership’

VIJAYAWADA: MLC and Jana Sena General Secretary Konidala Nagababu likened Deputy Chief Minister Konidala Pawan Kalyan to nuclear energy, highlighting his multifaceted leadership and unwavering commitment to development and welfare.

Speaking at a virtual meeting with NRI Jana Sainiks and Veera Mahilas from Perth, Australia, Nagababu thanked the expatriate supporters for their continued financial and moral backing of the party.

“The general perception is that nuclear means explosive, but nuclear energy is also clean, efficient, and beneficial in many ways. Like nuclear energy, Pawan Kalyan is a leader of diverse impact, powerful, transformative, and essential,” said Nagababu. He added that under the NDA coalition government led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, governance has reportedly reached the grassroots within just one year of assuming office.