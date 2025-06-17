Andhra MLC Nagababu hails Pawan’s ‘multifaceted leadership’

VIJAYAWADA: MLC and Jana Sena General Secretary Konidala Nagababu likened Deputy Chief Minister Konidala Pawan Kalyan to nuclear energy, highlighting his multifaceted leadership and unwavering commitment to development and welfare.
Speaking at a virtual meeting with NRI Jana Sainiks and Veera Mahilas from Perth, Australia, Nagababu thanked the expatriate supporters for their continued financial and moral backing of the party.
“The general perception is that nuclear means explosive, but nuclear energy is also clean, efficient, and beneficial in many ways. Like nuclear energy, Pawan Kalyan is a leader of diverse impact, powerful, transformative, and essential,” said Nagababu. He added that under the NDA coalition government led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, governance has reportedly reached the grassroots within just one year of assuming office.
Nagababu praised Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav for effectively implementing the ‘Talliki Vandanam’ scheme, under which Rs 10,091 crore was directly deposited into the accounts of mothers of 67 lakh students in a single day.
HRD Minister Nara Lokesh was lauded for ensuring that 80% of students received Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyarthi Mitra kits on the first day of the academic year. He also acknowledged Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar for streamlining the Dokka Seethamma Mid-Day Meal initiative and other welfare measures.
Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh highlighted new reforms in tourism aimed at attracting both national and international visitors. On the local front, Nagababu pointed out that Rs 308 crore has been allocated specifically for the development of Pithapuram constituency, thanks to Pawan Kalyan’s efforts.
He concluded by stating that the coalition government is committed to welfare, development, and transparency under the principle of “Praja Palana” (people’s governance).