Three Maoists killed in Andhra Pradesh in exchange of fire with police

RAMPACHODAVARAM: Three Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with Police here during a combing operation in Alluri Sitharamaraju district on Wednesday morning, said a police official.

According to the preliminary information, the combing operation was carried out based on prior intelligence inputs, while the identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, police said.

"Three Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with Police," Alluri Sitharamaraju district superintendent of police (SP) Amit Bardar told PTI.

Rampachodavaram DSP GS Prasanth observed that the bodies of the Maoists are yet to be recovered.

Further investigation is underway, and police have intensified surveillance across tribal belts to track any remaining Maoist presence in the area.