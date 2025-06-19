Ensure better prices for agricultural produce: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has stressed the need to stand by farmers in the wake of the unique challenges surrounding the production of crops like tobacco and mango. He advised officials to adopt a commercial perspective while dealing with agricultural produce, and take steps to secure the best possible prices for farmers.

During a review meeting on support prices for mango, tobacco and cocoa, held at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the officials informed the Chief Minister that 80 million kg of HD Burley tobacco was produced this year. Of the total produce, 27 million kg of tobacco has already been sold. Arrangements have been made to facilitate purchase of 33 million kig of tobacco by 24 companies, while AP Markfed is set to procure the remaining 20 million kg. Three procurement centres have been set up in Bapatla, two in Guntur, one each in Palnadu and Prakasam districts. The centres will accelerate procurement of tobacco from June 19, they informed.

Regarding cocoa, the officials reported that 12,000 tonnes of crop has been produced this year, and 10,000 tonnes of produce has already been sold. They are currently procuring 80 to 100 tonnes of cocoa per day. The Chief Minister directed that the remaining stock be procured by the first week of July.