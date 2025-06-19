Yoga essential for health, says Guntur Collector

GUNTUR: Guntur Collector S Nagalakshmi on Wednesday emphasised the importance of incorporating yoga into daily routines for physical, mental, and overall wellbeing during the Yogandhra 2025 event at Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU). The programme, part of the lead-up to International Yoga Day on June 21, was inaugurated with a lamp-lighting ceremony.

Joining Collector Nagalakshmi were AP Higher Education Council Chairman Prof. K Madhumurthy, Krishna University VC Prof. Ramji, ANU VC Prof. Gangadhar, and Joint Collector A Bhargav Tej.

She said over the past month, yoga awareness drives have been conducted across the district, including master-trainer training at village secretariats. She announced plans for mass yoga demonstrations at 5,000 sites on June 21.

Prof. Madhumurthy highlighted that PM Narendra Modi, CM N Chandrababu Naidu, and Dy CM Pawan Kalyan will take part in the main International Yoga Day programme in Vizag, reinforcing yoga’s role in promoting physical and mental health globally.

Prof. Gangadhar thanked affiliated colleges and staff for organising the district-level celebrations, which saw over 8,000 students and faculty performing yoga under the coordination of E Radhika. Following the demonstration, all participants pledged to practise yoga regularly and lead drug‑free lives. Key attendees included Dr. Vijayalakshmi (Yoga Nodal Officer), AP Skill Development Corporation MD S Ganesh Kumar and others.