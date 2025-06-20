Andhra court sentences man to three years for assaulting minor girl

ONGOLE: The Ongole POCSO Court on Thursday sentenced a man to three years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 in connection with a sexual assault case reported in May 2020 within the Komarolu police station limits of Prakasam district.

According to police, the convict, A Madhava Rao (38), had called a 12-year-old girl, a student of Class 7, to his house on the morning of May 31, 2020. He allegedly sent her to the terrace under the pretext of fetching a sand bowl and followed her upstairs, where he assaulted and attempted to sexually abuse her. Following a complaint filed by the victim’s family, Komarolu Assistant SI Gopala Krishna registered a cases under relevant sections. SI V Sambasiva Rao led the probe, arrested the accused, and filed the charge sheet.

Ongole POCSO Court Judge K Sailaja pronounced the verdict, finding the accused guilty under relevant sections of the POCSO Act. Prakasam SP AR Damodar appreciated the efforts of the police team.