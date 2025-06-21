Foreign MBBS a necessity, not choice, for aspiring doctors in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: For thousands of aspiring doctors in Andhra Pradesh, studying medicine abroad is becoming less of a choice and more of a necessity. Despite a steady rise in MBBS seats in India, the growing dominance of private medical colleges and skewed seat allocations have made affordable medical education elusive, especially for middle-class families.

Parents and students are raising concerns about the limited availability of convener quota (Category A) seats in private medical colleges, which are priced reasonably. As per the National Medical Commission (NMC), 35% of seats are reserved under the management quota (Category B), and 15% under the NRI quota (Category C), leaving fewer affordable options for deserving students.

Dr Veena Baddipudi, a native of Chirala in Bapatla district, who completed her MBBS from Sichuan University in China, told TNIE, “Though I got a dental seat in Andhra, I wanted to pursue medicine. I went to China in 2007 and completed my MBBS by 2012. Students must choose universities approved by the Indian Embassy, as the approved list changes annually. After returning, I had to clear the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) and undergo a two-year internship.” Parents like Maridu Madhavi from Hanuman Junction in Eluru district echoed similar concerns.