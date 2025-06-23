Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan hits out at pseudo-secularists

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan made a strong pitch for spiritual and cultural resurgence at the Muruga Bhaktargal Maanadu held in Madurai on Sunday.

Addressing thousands of Lord Murugan devotees, including Hindu pontiffs and leaders from across the country, Pawan Kalyan lashed out at what he termed “pseudo-secularists” and stressed the need to preserve and respect Hindu traditions. Participating as the chief guest, Pawan Kalyan said, “No matter how many mice there are, if a cobra makes a loud noise, they will run away on their own,” referring to the power of Hindu dharma to counter anti-Hindu sentiment. He accused a section of political leaders of mocking Hindu beliefs while promoting divisive ideologies.

The event, held at the Amma Thidal premises in Madurai, witnessed the presence of several senior BJP leaders from Tamil Nadu including State President Nainar Nagendran, Former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, former TNBJP chief K. Annamalai, and others. The Maanadu was attended by hundreds of Pontiffs ,Swamijis, and lakhs of devotees.

Addressing the gathering, Pawan Kalyan spoke in Tamil, Telugu as well as English and said, “Dharma is not about division. It is about treating everyone equally, punishing evil, and standing up for what is right.” He questioned the criticism faced by Hindu events, citing a party leader’s objection to holding the Murugan Sabha in Tamil Nadu. “They will one day question Lord Shiva and Goddess Amman too. That is how dangerous their thinking is,” he warned. Recalling his upbringing in Tamil Nadu, Kalyan said he wore vibhuti to school and visited temples like Sabarimala and Tiruttani as a teenager. He quoted poet Subramania Bharati’s iconic lines “Achamillai Achamillai” to inspire courage among devotees. “If you believe in Murugan, success is immediate, growth is possible, power comes,” he said, adding that Murugan is the world’s first revolutionary leader who stands for equality.