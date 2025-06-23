Delayed monsoon hits Kharif ops across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: A prolonged dry spell following the early onset of the southwest monsoon is raising alarm among farmers across Andhra Pradesh. Though the monsoon officially arrived on May 26—nine days ahead of schedule—its progress has stalled for nearly 20 days, severely affecting Kharif agricultural operations.

Farmers, particularly paddy cultivators, began sowing seeds in anticipation of consistent rainfall, but the continued absence of showers has jeopardised their efforts, leaving seeds vulnerable to desiccation and threatening crop loss.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed the monsoon’s entry into the State in late May, prompting early agricultural activity. Most farmers opted for the cost-effective broadcasting method, scattering paddy seeds directly on their fields with the hope that rainfall would soon trigger germination.

However, the IMD now reports that Andhra Pradesh is among the worst-hit States in terms of deficient rainfall this season, alongside Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and nine others. According to data from the Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Information and Management System (APWRIMS), the State received only 26.9 mm of rainfall between June 1 and June 21—a severe shortfall.

Of the State’s 26 districts, 12 have reported a rainfall deficit ranging from -20% to -57%, while nine others recorded “normal” rainfall, albeit still inadequate. Only Krishna, Bapatla, Kurnool, and Anantapur districts received excess rain during June.

Pamarthi Rambabu, a paddy farmer from Pedana mandal, shared his struggle. “I sowed seeds across 10 acres using a tractor a week ago. There was a brief shower and cloudy skies, but since then, no rain at all. The seeds haven’t sprouted, and now we’re facing losses,” he said. In response, the State government has begun releasing water from reservoirs and barrages to support Kharif needs. However, due to the geography and the distance of tail-end fields, it may take 15 to 40 days for water to reach many farms, leaving immediate needs unmet and farmer uncertainty growing.