Youngsters roped in to launder liquor scam money, reveals SIT probe over Rs 3,500 crore scam

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged Rs 3,500-crore liquor scam that reportedly took place during the previous YSR Congress Party regime has unearthed another startling revelation - engineering graduates and unemployed youth were used to transport and store illicit money procured from liquor sales and distillery commissions.
The involvement of young professionals came to light during the questioning of one of the key persons and 34-year-old engineering graduate Katta Pranay Prakash by SIT officials recently.
According to sources close to the probing agency, over 200 youth, mostly engineering graduates and unemployed youths with links to YSRCP leaders, were recruited between 2019 and 2024. These individuals were allegedly enticed with lucrative incentives for their participation.
‘Hired youths unaware of nature of assignments’
Pranay, a native of Hyderabad, reportedly told investigators that he was introduced to the prime accused Kesireddy Rajashekar Reddy alias Raj Kesireddy and his personal assistant B Chanakya by an acquaintance named Kiran Kumar Reddy. Shortly after the new liquor policy was introduced in 2019, Pranay was instructed by the duo to secure a residence in Tadepalli or nearby areas for operational convenience.
“Following their instructions, he rented an apartment in Landmark Apartments and began storing huge sums of cash in carton boxes. Initially unaware of the extent of his role, Pranay was gradually taken into confidence and promised a prominent position if the YSRCP returned to power,” a senior official revealed.
As pressure mounted and the CID registered an FIR to probe irregularities in the liquor policy, Pranay was reportedly sent to Dubai. Officials said this tactic was also used for others closely involved, in order to avoid scrutiny.
SIT sources further said that many of the hired youths were unaware of the exact nature of their assignments. “Chanakya played a key role in recruiting and monitoring the youth. After their tasks were completed, they were distanced from the core operatives of the scam. Some were even offered alternative jobs in Hyderabad and elsewhere to ensure their silence,” the official added.
During the interrogation, Pranay also told the police that he and Raj Kesireddy, former Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar, his son Mohit Reddy and others held several meetings in Dubai and Tanzania regarding setting up factories in South African countries with the money obtained from the liquor sales.