Youngsters roped in to launder liquor scam money, reveals SIT probe over Rs 3,500 crore scam

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged Rs 3,500-crore liquor scam that reportedly took place during the previous YSR Congress Party regime has unearthed another startling revelation - engineering graduates and unemployed youth were used to transport and store illicit money procured from liquor sales and distillery commissions.

The involvement of young professionals came to light during the questioning of one of the key persons and 34-year-old engineering graduate Katta Pranay Prakash by SIT officials recently.

According to sources close to the probing agency, over 200 youth, mostly engineering graduates and unemployed youths with links to YSRCP leaders, were recruited between 2019 and 2024. These individuals were allegedly enticed with lucrative incentives for their participation.

‘Hired youths unaware of nature of assignments’

Pranay, a native of Hyderabad, reportedly told investigators that he was introduced to the prime accused Kesireddy Rajashekar Reddy alias Raj Kesireddy and his personal assistant B Chanakya by an acquaintance named Kiran Kumar Reddy. Shortly after the new liquor policy was introduced in 2019, Pranay was instructed by the duo to secure a residence in Tadepalli or nearby areas for operational convenience.